Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Not in Friday's lineup
Bogaerts is not in the lineup Friday against the Blue Jays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Bogaerts is just 2-for-23 in his career against Marco Estrada, so manager John Farrell will respect the matchup history and give his shortstop a rare breather. Tzu-Wei Lin will start in his place at shortstop.
