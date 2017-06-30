Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Not in Friday's lineup

Bogaerts is not in the lineup Friday against the Blue Jays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Bogaerts is just 2-for-23 in his career against Marco Estrada, so manager John Farrell will respect the matchup history and give his shortstop a rare breather. Tzu-Wei Lin will start in his place at shortstop.

