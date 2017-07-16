Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Out of lineup for Game 2
Bogaerts is not in the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Bogaerts will take a seat after going 0-for-3 with a walk during Game 1. The shortstop has played 34 innings since the series started on Friday night, so this should come as no surprise that manager John Farrell decided to give Bogaerts the night off. In his place, Tzu-Wei Lin slides over to short while Brock Holt gets the start at the hot corner.
