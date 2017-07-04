Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Returns to lineup Tuesday

Bogaerts (groin) is starting at shortstop and batting third Tuesday against the Rangers, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.

Bogaerts is ready to return to action after missing a pair of games with a tight groin. The 24-year-old, who is slashing .314/.366/.455 with five homers and nine stolen bases in 77 games this season, will face Yu Darvish in his return to the starting lineup.