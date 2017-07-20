Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Returns to lineup

Bogaerts (hand) is back in the lineup for Thursday's game against Toronto, Evan Drellich of WEEI.com reports.

Bogaerts missed the past two days while dealing with a muscle contusion and a small sprain in his hand, but returns to the field for the series finale. He slides into the sixth spot of the order while playing his typical position at short. This injury dates back to when Bogaerts was hit by a pitch against the Rays on July 6, and since then, he has gone 4-for-26 from the plate with zero extra-base hits.