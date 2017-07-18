Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Scratched from Tuesday's lineup

Bogaerts was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Blue Jays, Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com reports.

It is unclear why Bogaerts was scratched. This news overshadows the already noteworthy fact that Bogaerts was slated to bat sixth amid a slump in which he is hitting .167/.250/.217 with a 29.4 percent strikeout rate over his last 60 at-bats. He had not hit lower than third since May 5. His value is trending in the wrong direction now for several reasons, as he is likely dealing with some sort of ailment.