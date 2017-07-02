Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Scratched Sunday with tight groin
Bogaerts was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays due to right groin tightness, Brian MacPherson of the Providence Journal reports.
Bogaerts was having difficultly getting stretched out prior to the game, and after consulting with team trainers and manager John Farrell, it was decided that the 24-year-old would require a day off. Tzu-Wei Lin will move over to shortstop in place of Bogaerts, while Deven Marrero enters the lineup at third base. The Red Sox should provide another update on Bogaerts' condition before the team continues its road trip in Texas on Monday.
