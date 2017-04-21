Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Sits out Friday

Bogaerts (thumb) is not in the lineup for Friday's series opener with the Orioles, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

The All-Star shortstop appeared to injure his thumb sliding headfirst into second base in Thursday's contest, so it seems that the Red Sox are holding him out to give the ailment a bit more time to heal. It's unclear what exactly the problem is or how severe it is, but in the meantime, Marco Hernandez will pick up a start at shortstop in his stead. Consider Bogaerts day-to-day for the time being.