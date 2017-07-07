Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Swelling persists Friday

Bogaerts (hand) was having trouble holding a bat or gripping the baseball prior to Friday's game in Tampa Bay, Scott Lauber of ESPN reports.

Bogaerts was not in the lineup for Friday's game following his removal during the previous day after getting struck by a pitch on his hand. Although there was no structural damage detected, the shortstop has been dealing with more swelling than he anticipated. The Red Sox may choose to hold Bogaerts out again Saturday even if the swelling begins to dissipate, but he should still be considered day-to-day for the time being. In his place, Tzu-Wei Lin takes over at short while Deven Marrero mans the hot corner Friday.