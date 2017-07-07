Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Swelling persists Friday
Bogaerts (hand) was having trouble holding a bat or gripping the baseball prior to Friday's game in Tampa Bay, Scott Lauber of ESPN reports.
Bogaerts was not in the lineup for Friday's game following his removal during the previous day after getting struck by a pitch on his hand. Although there was no structural damage detected, the shortstop has been dealing with more swelling than he anticipated. The Red Sox may choose to hold Bogaerts out again Saturday even if the swelling begins to dissipate, but he should still be considered day-to-day for the time being. In his place, Tzu-Wei Lin takes over at short while Deven Marrero mans the hot corner Friday.
More News
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Held out Friday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Dealing with swelling, soreness in right hand•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: X-rays negative on right hand•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Dealing with bruise hand, set for further testing•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Leaves after being hit by pitch•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Breaks up no-no•
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...