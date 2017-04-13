Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Three hits in Wednesday's loss

Bogaerts went 3-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 12-5 loss to the Orioles.

He had just two hits on the season coming into the game, but it was only a matter of time before Bogaerts began to bust out at the plate. The 24-year-old is coming off a career year, but given his age and offensive potential, the best may be yet to come.