Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: X-rays negative on right hand

X-rays on Bogaerts' right hand came back negative Thursday and he is considered day-to-day, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

This comes as a massive relief for Bogaerts and the Red Sox considering he left Thursday's game in considerable pain after taking a Jacob Faria pitch off his right hand. Initial tests showed that Bogaerts had a bruised hand and subsequent X-rays revealed no further damage. Bogaerts is day-to-day for now, but if he's given the night off Friday, Tzu-Wei Lin would likely draw the start at shortstop.

