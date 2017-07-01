Reds' Adam Duvall: Blasts 19th homer of 2017 on Friday

Duvall went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, a walk and two runs Friday against the Cubs.

Duvall smashed his 19th homer of the season to give the Reds a three-run lead in the fourth inning of a winning effort. The fourth-year veteran is having an excellent follow-up to his breakthrough 2016 campaign, as he's currently posting career-highs in each of the slash line categories, and he's been an elite fantasy option this season.

