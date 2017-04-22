Duvall went 1-for-5 with a solo homer and a steal in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Cubs.

Duvall's fifth homer of the campaign gave the Reds a 5-2 lead that looked like it might hold up until the Cubs came up with three runs in the ninth inning to tie the game in an eventual losing effort. After crushing 33 homers with a .241 batting average in 2016, he looks to be setting up for a similar type of season with his performance in April.