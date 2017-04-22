Reds' Adam Duvall: Collects homer and steal
Duvall went 1-for-5 with a solo homer and a steal in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Cubs.
Duvall's fifth homer of the campaign gave the Reds a 5-2 lead that looked like it might hold up until the Cubs came up with three runs in the ninth inning to tie the game in an eventual losing effort. After crushing 33 homers with a .241 batting average in 2016, he looks to be setting up for a similar type of season with his performance in April.
More News
-
Reds' Adam Duvall: Drives home five Tuesday•
-
Reds' Adam Duvall: Gets first off day Saturday•
-
Reds' Adam Duvall: Big game Sunday•
-
Reds' Adam Duvall: Will bat cleanup on Opening Day•
-
Reds' Adam Duvall: Finishes with sub-.500 slugging percentage•
-
Reds' Adam Duvall: Blasts two homers against Cardinals•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...