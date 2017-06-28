Reds' Adam Duvall: Cranks 17th homer Tuesday

Duvall went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Brewers.

It's his 17th homer of the year but just his third in June, although Duvall has maintained his fantasy value by hitting .305 (25-for-82) on the month. The 28-year-old now sports a career-best .874 OPS and appears set to top last season's breakout performance.

