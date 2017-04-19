Duvall went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, a double and five RBI against the Orioles on Tuesday.

He followed up his first-inning sac fly with a second-inning bomb, continuing Duvall's strong start to the year. The 28-year-old has carried forward last year's power breakout by homering four times in 14 games. While you can't have great expectations for him in terms of batting average because he strikes out a lot, Duvall got a bit unlucky in the BABIP department last season, posting a .275 mark. Improved fortune could reasonably lead to him hitting .260-plus to go with a run at another 30-homer campaign.