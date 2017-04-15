Duvall is not in the Reds' starting lineup for Saturday's matinee against the Brewers, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Duvall gets his first day off this season after opening on a .286/.348/.548 tear with three home runs. Scooter Gennett will man left field in his absence.

