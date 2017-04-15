Reds' Adam Duvall: Gets first off day Saturday
Duvall is not in the Reds' starting lineup for Saturday's matinee against the Brewers, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Duvall gets his first day off this season after opening on a .286/.348/.548 tear with three home runs. Scooter Gennett will man left field in his absence.
