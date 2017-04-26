Duvall went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Wednesday's loss to Milwaukee.

It's been a feast-or-famine start to the season for Duvall, and he's gone 6-for-45 (.133 batting average) over his past 12 games with four home runs and 13 strikeouts. His .304 ISO and .341 wOBA this year are admirable marks, but his .279 on-base percentage and 25.6 strikeout percentage reinforce his inconsistency at the dish.