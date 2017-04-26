Duvall went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Wednesday's loss to Milwaukee.

It's been a feast-or-famine start to the season for Duvall, and he's gone 6-for-45 (.133 batting average) over his past 12 games with four home runs and 13 strikeouts. His .304 ISO and .341 wOBA this year are admirable marks, but his .279 on-base percentage and 25.6 strikeout percentage reinforce his inconsistency at the dish.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories