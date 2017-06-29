Reds' Adam Duvall: Hits 18th homer, keeps lifting average
Duvall went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI against the Brewers on Wednesday.
His RBI single in the bottom of the eighth made the difference in the game and lifted Duvall's batting average to .284, its highest point since April 18. A one-dimensional slugger last year, Duvall has refined his approach this season, trimming his strikeout rate a bit and hitting more line drives while maintaining his power output.
