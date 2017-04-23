Duvall is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Duvall has scuffled at the plate recently, collecting just five hits over his past 37 at-bats. He'll get the day off Sunday with the hopes of getting back on track Monday against the Brewers. Scooter Gennett will draw the start in left field Sunday.

