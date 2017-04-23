Reds' Adam Duvall: Sits out Sunday
Duvall is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
Duvall has scuffled at the plate recently, collecting just five hits over his past 37 at-bats. He'll get the day off Sunday with the hopes of getting back on track Monday against the Brewers. Scooter Gennett will draw the start in left field Sunday.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...