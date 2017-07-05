Reds' Adam Duvall: Sits out Wednesday
Duvall is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies.
Duvall has started the past 22 games for Cincinnati, so the Reds will give him a well-deserved night off. Scooter Gennett will man left field for the evening to replace him.
