Reds' Adam Duvall: Sits out Wednesday

Duvall is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies.

Duvall has started the past 22 games for Cincinnati, so the Reds will give him a well-deserved night off. Scooter Gennett will man left field for the evening to replace him.

