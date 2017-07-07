Reds' Adam Duvall: Smacks 20th homer in road win
Duvall went 2-for-5 with a double, a homer and two RBI Thursday in Colorado.
Duvall drove in Scooter Gennett with a two-out double in the fifth then launched his 20th long ball of the season to lead off the eighth. The 28-year-old slugger is well on his way to surpassing last season's breakout total of 33 home runs, and already sits just six shy of his 31 doubles from that campaign. Owners have to be thrilled with his .280/.325/.564 line three games before the All-Star break.
