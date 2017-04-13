Garrett (2-0) limited the Pirates to two runs on five hits over 6.2 innings in Wednesday's 9-2 win, striking out five without a walk.

With two sterling starts to open his MLB career, Garrett is demanding fantasy attention. There's reason to be wary of his team context, but when a pitcher shows ability like this, he's worth a long look. Garrett has posted a 9:2 K:BB while allowing just seven hits over 12.2 innings to start the year. While he didn't do well after being promoted to Triple-A last year, it appears Garrett has made some adjustments.