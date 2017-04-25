Garrett (2-2) allowed nine runs on eight hits and four walks across just 3.1 innings in Monday's loss to the Brewers. He struck out one.

The longball was largely to blame for Garrett's misery on the day, as he allowed a solo homer to Eric Thames in the first inning before Hernan Perez followed with a three-run shot of his own. Thames repeated the feat with a two-run blast in the second and Garrett allowed three more runs before his removal with one out in the fourth. The left-hander had been terrific in his first three outings and entered the day with a 1.83 ERA to go along with a sharp 0.86 WHIP through 18.2 innings, so we will chalk this up as an outlier in his early-season performance evaluation as he looks to bounce back in Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals.