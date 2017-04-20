Reds' Amir Garrett: Sparkles again despite loss to Orioles
Garrett (2-1) struck out a dozen Orioles while allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk Wednesday, only to suffer a shutout loss.
If you landed him late in a draft or off the waiver wire, it sure looks like you've mined yourself a diamond. Garrett's now pitched 19.2 innings over his first three starts, posting a tasty 21:3 K:BB in that span while posting a 1.83 ERA and 0.86 WHIP. Granted, he's a rookie and there will be growing pains when the league adjusts to him, but Garrett's fastball-changeup-curve mix is playing very well right now. Don't expect him to be an elite starter, but he's lining up as a valuable contributor in the fantasy realm.
