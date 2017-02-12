McKirahan was one of two prospects acquired by the Reds on Sunday in exchange for second baseman Brandon Phillips, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Along with the 27-year-old McKirahan, the Braves acquired 29-year-old pitcher Carlos Portuondo in the trade, but as their ages suggest, neither prospect is considered more than organizational filler. The left-handed McKirahan missed all of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and was outrighted off the Braves' 40-man roster in October. He'll likely settle in as a relief depth at the Double-A or Triple-A level if he's at full health when spring training wraps up.

