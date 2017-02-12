Reds' Andrew McKirahan: Traded to Reds
McKirahan was one of two prospects acquired by the Reds on Sunday in exchange for second baseman Brandon Phillips, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Along with the 27-year-old McKirahan, the Braves acquired 29-year-old pitcher Carlos Portuondo in the trade, but as their ages suggest, neither prospect is considered more than organizational filler. The left-handed McKirahan missed all of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and was outrighted off the Braves' 40-man roster in October. He'll likely settle in as a relief depth at the Double-A or Triple-A level if he's at full health when spring training wraps up.
