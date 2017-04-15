Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Not throwing yet
DeSclafani (elbow) has not resumed throwing, wpco.com's John Fay reports.
A sprained UCL caused the Reds to shut DeSclafani down for four weeks in mid-March. That timetable has now elapsed, and he still has not picked up a baseball. Thus, the 26-year-old's return most likely won't happen for a while, as he was placed on the 60-day disabled list April 5.
