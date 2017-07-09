Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Throws bullpen Friday
DeSclafani (elbow) threw a 40-pitch bullpen session Friday that included all of his pitches, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
This was Disco's third bullpen workout since returning to baseball activities following a sprained UCL in spring training. He tested his curveball, slider, changeup and fastball from a mound for the first time in his rehab. He's still on track for a return to the beleaguered Reds staff sometime in August, though the rebuilding club may not push him much for the rest of the year, which may limit his short-term fantasy potential.
More News
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Not expected to return until August•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Plays catch Sunday•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Cleared to begin throwing•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Elbow still not fully healed•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Not throwing yet•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Moves to 60-day DL•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...