DeSclafani (elbow) threw a 40-pitch bullpen session Friday that included all of his pitches, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

This was Disco's third bullpen workout since returning to baseball activities following a sprained UCL in spring training. He tested his curveball, slider, changeup and fastball from a mound for the first time in his rehab. He's still on track for a return to the beleaguered Reds staff sometime in August, though the rebuilding club may not push him much for the rest of the year, which may limit his short-term fantasy potential.