Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Will throw simulated game Tuesday
DeSclafani (elbow) will throw a two-inning simulated game Tuesday at the Reds' spring training complex in Arizona, Zach Buchanan of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Assuming the simulated work goes off without a hitch, DeSclafani, who has been sidelined since March with a strained right UCL, will cover three innings in his first rehab outing with the Reds' rookie-level Arizona team July 23. After that, DeSclafani would likely require a multi-start assignment at one of the Reds' full-season affiliates to build up his arm before potentially returning from the 60-day disabled list in early or mid-August. When healthy last season, DeSclafani was one of the Reds' top starters, submitting a 3.28 ERA and 105:30 K:BB over 123.1 innings.
More News
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Throws bullpen Friday•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Not expected to return until August•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Plays catch Sunday•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Cleared to begin throwing•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Elbow still not fully healed•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Not throwing yet•
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...