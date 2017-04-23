Hernandez was recalled from Double-A Pensacola on Sunday.

Hernandez, 25, was dominant over his first seven relief appearances of the season with Pensacola, conceding just one run over eight innings while striking out 14 batters. Despite his success at the Double-A level, it's likely Hernandez's stay with the Reds will be brief, as the team likely just brought him aboard to give the bullpen another fresh arm after starting pitcher Cody Reed lasted just two innings Saturday against the Cubs. Don't expect Hernandez to see any work in high-leverage situations during his first taste of the majors.