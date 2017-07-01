Hernandez was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.

He has a 2.00 ERA, 0.56 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB in nine innings in the majors this season, but gave up home runs in both of his last two outings, so he will head to the International League for a couple weeks before likely returning to Cincinnati. Saturday's starter Jackson Stephens was recalled in a corresponding move.

