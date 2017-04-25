Hernandez was optioned to Double-A Pensacola on Tuesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

As expected, the 25-year-old's stint with the Reds was a brief one, as he made just one appearance before being optioned back to Pensacola. Hernandez struck out five and didn't allow a hit through 2.2 innings in his lone outing, and could see another call-up in 2017 if he continues to display impressive stuff. Barrett Astin was recalled to offer another bullpen arm in a corresponding move.