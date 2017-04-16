Reds' Arismendy Alcantara: Batting second in lineup Sunday
Alcantara will start at second base and bat second in the order Sunday against the Brewers, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.
With Jose Peraza resting, Alcantara will take both his spot in the field as well as the batting order, which could make him an intriguing, cost-effective DFS play. Like Peraza, the switch-hitting Alcantara possesses some speed, though he's yet to find much success as a base stealer during his time in the majors, as he owns just a 12-for-20 career success rate on the basepaths. Nonetheless, Alcantara's spot in the lineup between Billy Hamilton and Joey Votto could afford him some good running opportunities.
