Reds' Arismendy Alcantara: Middle infield reps
Alcantara (thumb) will get some looks up the middle in addition the outfield in spring training.
Alcantara is behind Zack Cozart, Jose Peraza and Dilson Herrera up the middle, but the trade of Brandon Phillips cracks open the door for some playing time. Moreover, the Reds ultimately hope to trade Cozart and Alcantara might better profile as a utility player than Herrera. This all presumes that Alcantara's sprained thumb has fully healed.
