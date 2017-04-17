Alcantara committed two errors in Sunday's loss to the Brewers, both early in the game when rookie Sal Romano was on the mound. He went 0-for-3 with a walk at the plate.

Alcantara was getting a spot start to give Jose Peraza a day off, but struggled mightily early in this game. He's not really a threat to unseat Peraza, but his roster spot could become tenuous if he can't be counted upon defensively.