Reds' Arismendy Alcantara: Rough defensive game Sunday
Alcantara committed two errors in Sunday's loss to the Brewers, both early in the game when rookie Sal Romano was on the mound. He went 0-for-3 with a walk at the plate.
Alcantara was getting a spot start to give Jose Peraza a day off, but struggled mightily early in this game. He's not really a threat to unseat Peraza, but his roster spot could become tenuous if he can't be counted upon defensively.
