Reds' Arismendy Alcantara: Struggling in reserve role
Alcantara has a .213/.222/.313 slash line with one home run in 81 plate appearances this season.
The Reds' utility-man has seen time at every position besides first base, pitcher, and catcher this season, but has been unable to find any consistency at the plate. The 25-year-old's defensive versatility is by far his biggest asset, as his career slash line of .199/.244/.333 doesn't provide much hope for a major turnaround in his current role.
