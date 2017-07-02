Reds' Asher Wojciechowski: Has contract selected Sunday
Wojciechowski had his contract selected by the Reds on Sunday.
Wojciechowski previously had his contract purchased by the Reds on May 20 but was eventually designated for assignment a month later after struggling in a starting rotation role. With Jackson Stephens being optioned to Triple-A Louisville, Wojciechowski will get another shot with the big-league club. He posted a 2.05 ERA and 27.8 percent strikeout rate over 30.2 innings with Triple-A Louisville this season.
