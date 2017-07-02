Wojciechowski had his contract selected by the Reds on Sunday.

Wojciechowski previously had his contract purchased by the Reds on May 20 but was eventually designated for assignment a month later after struggling in a starting rotation role. With Jackson Stephens being optioned to Triple-A Louisville, Wojciechowski will get another shot with the big-league club. He posted a 2.05 ERA and 27.8 percent strikeout rate over 30.2 innings with Triple-A Louisville this season.