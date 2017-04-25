Reds' Asher Wojciechowski: Inks minor-league deal with Reds
Wojciechowski signed a minor-league contract with the Reds.
He was released by the the Diamondbacks on March 28 and signed with the Reds on April 20. He will presumably offer organizational rotation depth, as he has not yet been converted to the bullpen.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Asher Wojciechowski: Signs with Diamondbacks•
-
Marlins' Asher Wojciechowski: Designated for assignment•
-
Astros' Asher Wojciechowski: Claimed by Marlins•
-
Marlins' Asher Wojciechowski: Claimed by Marlins•
-
Astros' Asher Wojciechowski: Designated for assignment Tuesday•
-
Astros' Asher Wojciechowski: Optioned to minor league camp•
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Can an improved Gallo stick?
Joey Gallo is showing signs of real improvement, and it's an exciting development for a player...
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...