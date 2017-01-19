Brice is headed for Cincinnati as part of the deal to acquire pitcher Dan Straily, MLB.com's Joe Frisaro reports.

Brice saw the majors for the first time in his career with Miami in 2016, and gave up 12 runs (11 earned) over 15 appearances. He'll have a chance to earn a role in the Cincinnati bullpen this spring, but even if that doesn't work out, look for the right-hander to open the season in Triple-A. Brice has a fastball that can flirt with the upper-90s, but he'll need to get left-handers out consistently to be a mainstay at the major league level. Nine of his 11 earned runs in last year's stint came off the bats of lefties.