Brice was sent back down to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday.

After spending a week with the big-league team, Brice will head back to Louisville with Sal Romano coming up in a corresponding move prior to his start. Brice has appeared 19 times out of the bullpen for Cincinnati, accumulating a 5.65 ERA with a 1.36 WHIP in 28.2 innings of work. He has faired well at the Triple-A level, only allowing four earned runs all season in 12 innings on the mound, with all four coming in one outing. The reliever could wind up being back with the Reds within the next few weeks and continues to serve as depth out of the pen for the organization.