Brice is back with the Reds on Wednesday prior to their game against Milwaukee, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Brice was optioned down to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, but will rejoin Cincinnati on Wednesday following the placement of Brandon Finnegan on the DL with a shoulder injury. Although Brice has been struggling in the big leagues this year, with a 5.47 ERA a K:BB of 19:6, the 25-year-old reliever will get another chance to compete at the highest level.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories