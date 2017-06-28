Brice is back with the Reds on Wednesday prior to their game against Milwaukee, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Brice was optioned down to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, but will rejoin Cincinnati on Wednesday following the placement of Brandon Finnegan on the DL with a shoulder injury. Although Brice has been struggling in the big leagues this year, with a 5.47 ERA a K:BB of 19:6, the 25-year-old reliever will get another chance to compete at the highest level.