Reds' Austin Brice: Recalled Wednesday
Brice is back with the Reds on Wednesday prior to their game against Milwaukee, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Brice was optioned down to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, but will rejoin Cincinnati on Wednesday following the placement of Brandon Finnegan on the DL with a shoulder injury. Although Brice has been struggling in the big leagues this year, with a 5.47 ERA a K:BB of 19:6, the 25-year-old reliever will get another chance to compete at the highest level.
More News
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...