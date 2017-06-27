Brice was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.

Brice allowed five runs on nine hits over two innings in his last appearance, raising his ERA to 5.47 on the season and prompting the Reds to send him back to Louisville to work some things out. The move clears room on the active roster for Kevin Shackelford, who had his contract purchased from Triple-A in a corresponding move.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories