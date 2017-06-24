Reds' Austin Brice: Struggling in June
Brice has allowed eight runs on 14 hits over his last 7.2 innings of work.
The 25-year-old carried a 1.62 ERA through his first 16.2 innings of the season, but has struggled mightily over the last couple weeks. Brice has given up three home runs this month as well, and now has a 4.07 ERA and 1.11 WHIP this season. The right-hander works primarily in low-leverage situations and will need a quick turnaround if he is to alter his role in the Reds' bullpen.
