Astin was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.

Astin will return for his second stint with the big club already this season, replacing Rookie Davis (forearm) on the active roster. It could be another relatively short stay for Astin, as the Reds may need to open a spot for Sal Romano this weekend, if they indeed go that route to replace Davis in the rotation. Astin was used to record just one out in his major-league debut back on Opening Day.