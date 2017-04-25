Reds' Barrett Astin: Recalled from minors
Astin was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
With the Reds in need of another bullpen arm after Amir Garrett failed to go four innings, Astin will rejoin the Reds for the third time this season, replacing Ariel Hernandez on the active roster. it could be another brief stint, however, with Rookie Davis (forearm) expected to return from the DL Wednesday.
