Reds' Billy Hamilton: Back in action Tuesday

Hamilton is batting leadoff and playing center field Tuesday against the Rockies, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The speedster is good to go after sitting out Monday with some back stiffness. The Reds have three more games at Coors Field, so Hamilton will hopefully be able to improve his .240 average.

