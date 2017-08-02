Reds' Billy Hamilton: Back in action Wednesday

Hamilton (ankle) is in the lineup Wednesday against the Pirates, batting leadoff and playing center field.

Although Hamilton was lifted from Tuesday's game in the eighth inning after tweaking his ankle, but it seems that a night of rest was all it took to get him back in game shape. He'll resume his perch atop Cincinnati's batting order as he looks to improve his .254 batting average while swiping bases at a torrid pace.

