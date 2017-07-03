Reds' Billy Hamilton: Dealing with back tightness

Hamilton is out of the lineup Monday against the Rockies because he's dealing with some back tightness, the Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

According to Buchanan, Hamilton hopes to be ready in a day or two. Even though power isn't a big part of Hamilton's game, it's still painful to see him miss a game or two in Coors Field, which also enhances batting average considerably.

