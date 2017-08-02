Reds' Billy Hamilton: Exits Tuesday's game with ankle injury
Hamilton was removed from Tuesday's game against the Pirates with an apparent ankle injury, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Hamilton put together a massive day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple and three RBI, but was lifted for a pinch hitter in the eighth inning. After the game, manager Bryan Price reported that Hamilton was dealing with an ankle injury. The specifics of the ankle injury haven't been revealed, so the speedy center fielder will be considered day-to-day for now.
More News
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...