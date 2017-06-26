Reds' Billy Hamilton: Gets breather Monday
Hamilton is not in the lineup Monday against the Cardinals, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Hamilton has four hits over his last two games, but he'll head to the bench for a breather after starting nine straight games in center field. In his place, Patrick Kivlehan will make his first career start in center.
