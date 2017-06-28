Reds' Billy Hamilton: Pops leadoff homer Tuesday
Hamilton went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Brewers.
His leadoff shot to right field set the tone for the game, as the two teams combined for seven homers. Hamilton now has a grand total of two home runs on the season, with his other coming in early May, and the switch-hitting speedster hasn't been able to benefit from 2017's league-wide power surge.
