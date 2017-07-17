Reds' Billy Hamilton: Receives breather Monday

Hamilton is out of the lineup Monday against the Nationals.

With the Reds playing their second straight day game to close out the series with the Nationals, manager Bryan Price will reward Hamilton with a day off. The speedster has gotten off to a hot start to the second half, producing six hits in 14 at-bats while collecting his league-leading 39th stolen base of the season. Jose Peraza will assume leadoff duties with Hamilton sitting Monday, while Scott Schebler shifts over from right field to center.