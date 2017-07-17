Reds' Billy Hamilton: Receives breather Monday
Hamilton is out of the lineup Monday against the Nationals.
With the Reds playing their second straight day game to close out the series with the Nationals, manager Bryan Price will reward Hamilton with a day off. The speedster has gotten off to a hot start to the second half, producing six hits in 14 at-bats while collecting his league-leading 39th stolen base of the season. Jose Peraza will assume leadoff duties with Hamilton sitting Monday, while Scott Schebler shifts over from right field to center.
More News
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...